The musical duo Pecos, formed by brothers Francisco Javier Herrero Pozo and Pero José Herrero Pozo, revolutionized the national music scene since their debut in 1987. Born in Vallecas, Javi ‘the blond’ (64 years old) and Pedro ‘the moreno’ ( 62 years old), became youth idols during the 70s and 80s. Although their success was meteoric, their career has been marked by ups and downs both professionally and socially. staff.

They were raised in a humble family, where from an early age they showed their interest in music that culminated with the release of their first single in 1978: ‘Esperanzas’, which occupied number 1 on the charts for four consecutive weeks. In addition, his first album ‘Concert for Teenagers’ sold more than 300,000 copies.

The ups and downs in his musical career

In the following years, his success continued with the publication of his albums ‘Un par de corazón’ (1979), which included one of his most popular hits ‘Háblame de ti’, and the album ‘Siempre Pecos’ (1980), with which managed to sell 700 thousand copies, consolidating their fame. However, the fury of his followers also had a dark side. During a concert, an avalanche of fans caused the tragic death of a teenager, an event that left an indelible mark on the lives of the Pecos.

A year later, military service interrupted the brothers’ careers. Javi was assigned to Zaragoza and Pedro to Melilla, slowing his rise to fame. Although they resumed their activity three years later, they were unable to match their initial success. Finally, in 1986, they separated. For his part, Pedro began a brief career as a soloist with the album ‘Prefiero combat’, while Javi also explored individual projects.









Seven years later, in 1993, the brothers reunited, releasing the album ‘Pensando en ti’, and in 2012, they decided to go their separate ways again. But beyond their musical career, what many wonder is what is the brothers’ life like behind the scenes? We tell you.

About Javi ‘the blond’

Known for his golden mane, the eldest Pecos has maintained his passion for music throughout the years. Although massive success was behind him, he has continued to perform on various stages. In 2024 he released a song with David Summers, dedicated to Alzheimer’s.

In his personal life, Javi has been married to Blanca for more than two decades. In these 24 years, the couple has faced various challenges, such as the long and failed adoption process. However, they found stability in their home in Madrid, acquired with the duo’s first income. It should be noted that his wife has been a fundamental support in the life of ‘the blond’.

About Pedro ‘the dark one’

Pedro has been the creative mind behind many Pecos lyrics. Compared to his brother, ‘the dark one’ opted for a more discreet life after the duo’s separation. In 2011 he published a book of poems titled ‘Purposes’, but he has remained away from the cameras.

He is currently married, with children and lives in the same town where his brother lives, making it clear that, despite professional distances, they remain united and share family moments, such as traditional Sunday meals with their mother.

However, the brothers announced, last December, a tour to celebrate their 45 years of experience. ‘Two voices and one story’ will begin on March 23 in Madrid and will visit 15 cities in Spain, including Barcelona, ​​Granada and Valencia. With this return, they not only celebrate their impact on the national music scene, but also a life marked by resilience, passion and family unity.