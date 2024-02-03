The second Emirati aid ship sailed this afternoon, carrying 4,544 tons of humanitarian supplies, heading to the city of Al-Arish in preparation for their entry into the Gaza Strip, as part of the “gallant knight 3” humanitarian operation ordered to be implemented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.” To support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The ship that departed from the port of Fujairah carried 4,303 tons of food supplies, 154 tons of shelter materials, and 87 tons of medical aid that was provided by both the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works and the Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works. And the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

His Highness the President, “may God protect him,” ordered the Joint Operations Command in the Ministry of Defense on the fifth of last November to begin the humanitarian operation “The Gallant Knight 3” to support the brotherly Palestinian people, in cooperation with the humanitarian institutions in the country to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people.

The total UAE aid provided to the brotherly Palestinian people amounted to 15,075 tons of aid, while the total number of aircraft within the UAE air bridge reached 151 aircraft.

The UAE’s commitment embodies the values ​​of solidarity and cooperation with the brotherly Palestinian people, which is based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work, during which the UAE was keen to provide all possible forms of support.