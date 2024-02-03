Saturday, February 3, 2024
50 years old | Juha Tapio shaved his head bald, and the label boss advised him to wear a hat – “I didn't follow that either”

February 3, 2024
“It is this…”, Juha Tapio lingers.

It's a Friday morning in January. We stand with Tapio in the warmth of the Finnish National Opera and admire the elegant forms of the building. We still haven't come here for architecture alone.

Tapio will celebrate his fiftieth birthday on the main stage of the National Opera on Sunday, February 4, in two celebratory concerts. A 25-member special ensemble with wind and string players will take the stage with him.

