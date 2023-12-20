New York (Union)

The UAE affirmed the commitment of the international community to the present and future of Afghanistan and its people, especially women and girls, as there is still a huge gap between the reality of Afghanistan and the aspirations of its people despite the work being done by the United Nations mission to provide assistance to Afghanistan, expressing its concern about the unstable security situation. Across borders.

Yesterday, the UAE said in a statement before the Security Council, delivered by Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Permanent Representative of the UAE Mission to the United Nations: “Afghan women and girls continue to face severe deprivation of their rights. For example, the United Nations Mission’s recent report on responding to violence documents… Sexual and gender-based violence How are women victims of this violence sent to prison; Because the authorities say there are no other ways to protect them.”

Her Excellency Ambassador Lana Nusseibeh added: “The security situation in Afghanistan remains unstable, with cross-border incidents of deep concern. A week ago, a terrorist attack, claimed by the Pakistani Taliban, targeted a Pakistani police station near the border, killing 23 officers.” And 32 others were injured.

She explained that Afghanistan's economy is threatened by a decline in aid funding, in addition to the earthquake that struck Herat last October, which exacerbated humanitarian needs in a country where two-thirds of the population still needs assistance.

Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh said: “This year, we voted unanimously to renew the mandate of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, commission an independent assessment, and defend the human rights of Afghan women and girls, despite the divisions that sometimes prevent this body from taking action.” necessary, as there was resounding unity on this issue,” stressing the international community’s commitment to the present and future of Afghanistan and its people, especially women and girls.

She continued, “With the introduction of the independent assessment under Security Council Resolution 2679, we now have a blueprint for an approach that will provide hope for ordinary Afghans. Although this assessment is not a magic cure for all ills, it offers a constructive alternative to the status quo.”

Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh pointed out that specific and immediately implementable measures include provisions such as supporting agricultural livelihoods, improving the health sector, and assisting with water management, indicating that, given the staggering scale of needs in the country and the limited amount of aid available, it is very difficult to argue against these types of aid. Of activities.

She added, “While we abhor and fundamentally reject restrictions imposed on women and girls, at the same time we are convinced that withholding assistance aimed at meeting basic humanitarian needs is inconsistent with our commitment to Afghanistan and its people and with our humanitarian imperative.”

Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh said: “We have just concluded the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in the United Arab Emirates, and the conference has highlighted, as never before, the interaction between climate and stability. Climate change in Afghanistan does not endanger its people.” Not only that, but it has great effects that go beyond its borders.”

She also said: “The ongoing drought is reducing agricultural yields, leading to conflicts over access to water, keeping children out of school, and pushing people away from their homes, in a country that suffers from the highest humanitarian needs in the world, where 80% of livelihoods depend on on agriculture,” stressing that the destabilizing effects of climate change could be devastating.

Her Excellency Lana Nusseibeh continued during the state’s statement: “The UAE is pleased to announce that it will sponsor the position of climate security advisor within the United Nations Assistance Mission to Afghanistan,” noting that the advisor will be responsible for mapping climate risks and developing appropriate strategies to address them, in order to reduce points Climate-related vulnerabilities.

However, an effective response to climate security risks in Afghanistan will require tailored engagement and technical assistance from the State Department – ​​just as the independent assessment suggests, she added.