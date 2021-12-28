One of the great successes for Netflix during this 2021 it was The Squid Game. This South Korean drama presents the stories of the participants of a series of deadly games where the prize is a huge amount of money. Although the premise sounds simple, the show managed to get into various branches of popular culture.

The success of The Squid Game It was such that several video games even emerged that tried to replicate what was seen in the series. Not to mention, some schools started issuing warnings about children and their replicas of various contests on this show. With that scope, it’s not uncommon to expect a second season.

We will have The Squid Game for a while

Confirmation of a second season of The Squid Game it happened very shortly after its premiere. Surely Netflix wanted to take advantage of the boom it had while it was still ‘fresh’ in the minds of viewers. Now, it seems that we will not have a single new season, but could be two.

The creator of The Squid Game, Hwang Dong-hyuk spoke to the newspaper The Korea Times about his successful work. It was here that he revealed that he is in talks with Netflix to create a third season of this television phenomenon. He also added that he will have news very soon about whether something has been done or not.

That Netflix is ​​considering giving up to a third season to The Squid Game It could indicate that they have a lot of faith in this intellectual property. After all, we already saw what the streaming giant does when a series doesn’t give it the expected numbers. His live-action adaptation of Cowboy bebop it was canceled just a few weeks after its premiere due to the drop in its ratings.

Now fans do not have to do more than wait for the negotiations between the creator and Netflix to conclude. Hopefully the following seasons manage to be just as entertaining or even surpass the original, but that we will have to see in the future. Do you think the story of The Squid Game really give for more?

