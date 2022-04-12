Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Topolobampo is in mourning. This Sunday he left for the eternal journey Don Pablo Martinez Medinathe man who, without being from the port, loved it so much, that he merged with it and became one with the bay, with its streets, with its people, with its boardwalk, with his own life story.

And it is that The Capas they called him, was born in the town of La Huerta, Mocorito, but just after turning 19, he set foot for the first time in Topolobampo, Ahome, to be exact, on October 8, 1953.

From that moment he fell in love with the port. It was among its streets where over time he met the love of his life, Cruz León Reyes, and it was in the warm waters of the Sea of ​​Cortez where he found a great passion that gave him life and that he knew how to transmit to future generations: Fishing.

The good bye

Yesterday afternoon sadness was felt in the marine air of Topolobampo and the sky clouded over for minutes as a sign of respect and as if sheltering Capi, the man who accompanied him on his long journeys sailing the seas in search of sustenance for his family, for which he fought and was proud every second of the day, for Mrs. Cruz; by his children Antonio, Leticia, Roberto, Odilia, Marisol, Marcelo, Verónica, Alberto and Cruz María, and then by his 23 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

And it was his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, his beloved wife, his life partner for 64 years, and loyal friends who were present during the tribute in the port’s old dock, a place where his essence was perceived, a corner that he traveled when he was just a young man who came from Mocorito with big dreams, from where he sailed happily when he had been accepted as a turkey or an apprentice, but also when he was promoted to sailor and then to shrimp boat captain.

EL DEBATE interviewed Mr. Pablo at his home, in the Sindicato neighborhood of Topolobampo, in September 2021. He wanted the authorities to turn to look at the port and give cultural, educational and sports spaces the push and rehabilitation that is needed. Photo: Discussion

With no schooling but with great experience and professionalism, Don Pablo was recognized before the Secretary of the Navywhere he obtained his first Cartilla del Mar in 1955. As a young man he joined the fishery, which would eventually become the José Gabriel Gutiérrez cooperative, where he remained until his retirement.

And although he went to sea in other ships, it was the Gutiérrez 0, Gutiérrez 5 and Gutiérrez 9 that meant great learning for the native of Mocorit, but from Topolobamp at heart.

However, according to the words of his granddaughter Zagala Martínez Contreras, it was a small ship, the Solidaridad, the most loved by all the grandchildren, because they lived a lot of adventures on it at the hands of the great Cap Martinez.

Yesterday there was sadness on the face of the Martínez for the departure of the head of the family, but also gratitude and great pride for bringing in his genes the blood of Don Pablo, an exemplary man, straight, with values, dedicated to his family and fishing , who was fired between anecdotes, melodies that he liked and by the sea, his favorite place.

Prior to the posthumous tribute, a tour of the boardwalk was made and then a body mass was present, to then accompany him to the pantheon in front of the Rosendo G. Castro ejido, his last resting place.