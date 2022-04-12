By Alex Lawler

LONDON (Reuters) – OPEC on Tuesday cut its forecast for world oil demand growth in 2022, citing the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, rising inflation as oil prices soar and a resurgence of oil prices. Omicron variant of the coronavirus in China.

In a monthly report, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said world demand would increase by 3.67 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, down 480,000 bpd from its previous forecast.

Even so, world oil consumption is expected to surpass the 100 million bpd mark in the third quarter, as predicted by OPEC. According to the group, the last year in which annual world consumption exceeded 100 million bpd of oil was 2019.

OPEC said inflation was the main factor impacting the world economy and cut this year’s economic growth forecast to 3.9% from 4.2%, adding there was a chance of a further cut.

After the report was published, Brent crude briefly reduced the gain it was recording. The price rose more than 6% to $104.60 a barrel at 11:45 am (Brasilia time).

