The League has decided when to bring the two title contenders against Sassuolo and Sampdoria onto the field. Salvation is played on Sunday at 9 pm. The qualifiers in Europe and the Conference League are defined on Saturday at 8.45 pm

Now it’s official: the Scudetto will be awarded on Sunday in the 6pm matches. Lega Serie A has in fact set the times for the last day of the championship and Milan and Inter, who are playing away games against Sassuolo and at San Siro against Sampdoria, will play at the same time as 18 on Sunday 22 May. Initially it was thought to have them play at 15, but in today’s meeting in the League this new solution was opted for.

In line – The last day will also be decisive for salvation: after the relegations of this weekend in Venice and Genoa, it remains to be established who between Cagliari and Salernitana will remain in Serie A: Venice-Cagliari and Salernitana-Udinese will be played on Sunday at 21. See also Meluk tells him... (Colombia National Team: expected victory and hope)

Europe – Definitely uncertain also on the Europa League and Confederation League front. As is well known, Roma asked to bring forward the away match against Turin on Friday evening in order to better prepare the final in Tirana. The other three, Atalanta, Fiorentina and Lazio, will play respectively against Empoli, Juve and Verona on Saturday at 8.45pm.

The program – Here are the meetings of the last day:

Friday 8.45 pm Turin-Rome

Saturday 5.15 pm Genoa-Bologna

Saturday 8.45 pm Atalanta-Empoli, Fiorentina-Juve and Lazio Verona

Sunday at 12.30 Spezia-Naples

Sunday at 18 Inter-Sampdoria and Sassuolo-Milan

Sunday at 9pm Salernitana-Udinese and Venice-Cagliari

May 16, 2022 (change May 16, 2022 | 13:41)

