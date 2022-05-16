This Monday (16) began at 8 am the National Job Task Force 2022, an initiative organized by the São Paulo Commerce Workers Union and the General Union of Workers (UGT).

More than 60 companies in Greater São Paulo signed up to look for new employees and around 6,000 job openings will be available. Most of the opportunities are for the role of driver, delivery person, internal and external salesperson, attendant, administrative assistant and PCD.

+ Chinese crisis hits industries in Brazil and should affect inflation

Anyone who wants to participate and compete for one of the vacancies should go to the headquarters of the Trade Union of São Paulo, located at Rua Formosa, 99, in downtown São Paulo. Although not mandatory, registration in the UGT website will facilitate the service of candidates and the screening of CVs.

National Job Task Force 2022

Monday (16/05) – from 8 am

São Paulo Trade Union

Rua Formosa, 99, Anhangabaú, São Paulo,

Information: (11) 2121-5900