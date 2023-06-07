The screen version of the Russian fairy tale “By Pike” will be released in Russian cinemas on October 26. The trailer for the blockbuster has already appeared on the Web.

The role of the protagonist Emelya is played by actor Nikita Kologrivy, Vasilisa is played by Mila Ershova, and the tsar is played by Roman Madyanov.

Izvestia film critic Nikolai Nikulin said that the creators of the film retained the events that are canonical for all versions of the tale, in particular, a meeting with a pike, riding a stove and a desire to win the hand of the tsar’s daughter. At the same time, the authors added other fairy-tale characters to the plot, for example, Koshchei the Immortal and Cat Bayun.

“The main law when making films with computer graphics is: the less computer graphics, the better. There are no talking pikes, especially if she is cute. There are no cats playing the button accordion, ”explained the producer of the film, Sergei Selyanov.

Computer graphics were only used to depict magical beasts. The rest of the screen is real, including the self-propelled oven.

In winter, shooting took place in Tobolsk, in summer – in the Perm Territory and in the Tyumen Region.

“There are these endless fields, grass the height of a man, which goes like a wave. High banks, rivers,” said Alexander Voitinsky, director of the film.

The costume designer was Nadezhda Vasilyeva, the widow of director Alexei Balabanov.

The film will be released in wide Russian distribution in October with the support of the Cinema Fund, the Rossiya TV channel and the STS TV channel. The media partners of the project are two major holdings – VGTRK and NMG, which are conducting a large-scale promotional campaign for the film.

Earlier, Voitinsky said that viewers will see many characters of Russian folklore on the screen. Some of them were created using graphics and multi-stage work. According to him, the film is addressed to the widest range of viewers.