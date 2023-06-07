Juventus, step back from the Superlega: the confirmation of the black and white club. “No pressure from UEFA”

Juventus withdraws from the Superlega. This was confirmed by the Juventus club after the news given by the Spanish press, which had reported a letter written to the other two surviving teams, Real Madrid and Barcelona.

“With reference to the rumors that appeared in today’s press, we inform you that we have sent a communication to the other two clubs which, like Juventus, have not exercised their withdrawal from the Super League project in order to start a discussion period between the three clubs concerning the eventual exit of Juventus from the Super League Project”, states an official note from the club, which denies “many of the reconstructions reported by the press regarding the contents of the communication”, with reference “to alleged threats of possible sanctions by UEFA”.

According to the Spanish newspaper As, the general manager of Juventus, Maurizio Scanavino, would have requested a meeting to discuss the step back. “In the letter, the general manager of Juve highlights that UEFA threatens to expel the Turin club for 5 years from European competitions due to the events in which it has been involved in recent seasons,” As wrote.

The initiative, announced in April 2021, was met by almost unanimous protests from European fans. The idea of ​​the promoters, including the former Juventus president Andrea Agnelli, was that of a parallel European championship between the 20 most famous clubs in Europe, to guarantee greater revenues than what is offered by the UEFA competitions. The communication flop was followed by the withdrawal of 9 of the 12 clubs initially involved, starting with those of the Premier League.

The news marks another decisive step in the strategy of the new club management, after the plea deal that closed the latest dispute with the sports justice system with a simple fine. The step backwards could represent a message to UEFA, which still has to decide on possible sanctions on participation in European competitions. In May, the federal appeals court of the FIGC imposed a 10-point penalty on Juventus in the so-called capital gains process, with the inhibition of former president Andrea Agnelli for 24 months.