The biologist, researcher and scientific communicator David Buenowho won this Monday the 57th Josep Pla Prize for prose in Catalanwith the work The art of being humanhas developed a career of dissemination in parallel to his scientific career.

After hearing the verdict, Bueno said that “this award is not the end of anything,” and that his vocation for science and writing began at the age of 14 when a teacher encouraged him to apply for a games award. florals at school. Regarding the work awarded with the Pla, he commented that it is “a fascinating journey through the arts, neuroscience and educationwhich redefine the way we perceive the world and ourselves.”

According to the jury, the winning work of the Josep Pla, which will be published on February 5 in Destino, “connect science with humanism and invites you to discover the homo artisticus that we all have within us and to use creativity and critical thinking to build a richer, fuller and freer society.” For Bueno, “from the plural arts, science, painting, philosophy, we can enrich our society“.

Doctor in biology and professor and researcher at the Biomedical, Evolutionary and Developmental Genetics Section of the University of Barcelona, ​​Bueno has also directed the UB-EDU1st Neuroeducation Chairthe first in the world that is dedicated exclusively to this topic.

More than twenty books

His professional and academic career has developed mainly in Barcelona, ​​focused on developmental genetics and neuroscienceand its relationship with human behavior, especially during learning processes. It has also been researcher at the University of Oxford and has spent stays at the European Molecular Biology Laboratory in Heidelberg (Germany), at the University of Innsbruck (Austria) and at the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory in New York.

at university teaches classes on various subjects in the field of geneticsscientific communication, teacher training and neuroeducation, and has also published more than seventy scientific articles in specialized journals. In the field of scientific dissemination, Bueno is author of more than twenty popular books and essaysas well as several textbooks, in addition to regularly collaborating with written media (El Punt Avui, Ara or La República).





Precisely, In 2010 he won the European Prize for Scientific Dissemination General Study; in 2018 the Teaching Award for his contribution to neuroeducation; in 2019 the distinction of the UB Doctors’ Faculty for his contribution to scientific dissemination; and in 2022 the Joan Lluís Vives Award for the best science and technology book.

He has participated in various educational reflection and innovation projects promoted by the Generalitat of Catalonia, and for 15 years he has been the coordinator of the Biology subject of the University Entrance Tests in Catalonia, where he has promoted the change from traditional rote questions to questions of reflection and analysis in real contexts .