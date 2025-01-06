This Monday, Real Madrid beat Baskonia at home (82-89) in the postponed match of the 14th league matchday and certified their qualification for the Cup and, incidentally, that of Joventut, who defeated Barça in the Palau. The Blaugrana will push their options this Tuesday against Girona and on Sunday against Gran Canaria, both at home.

La Penya will return to the KO tournament two years later after starting a season with irregular sensations and unexpected defeats. However, since the fifth day, the green and black team have put together an excellent streak of nine wins in eleven games, beating the three Euroleague teams: 79-82 against Baskonia, 80-76 against Real Madrid and 90-91 against Barça.

This spectacular streak allowed Dani Miret’s team to certify their ticket for the Copa del Rey after their absence last season in the edition that was held in Malaga. The team from Badalona joins the already qualified Unicaja Málaga, Valencia Basket, La Laguna Tenerife, Dreamland Gran Canaria and Real Madrid.

There are still two days left until the end of the first round, and Joventut will fight to be among the top four to be seeded in said tournament.

Joventut will face MoraBanc Andorra next Saturday at the Olímpic and will close the first round on Saturday, January 18 at the Nou Congost against Baxi Manresa.

