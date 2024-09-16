In 2024, Minecraft continues to be one of the most popular titles in the world. The game has over 182 million monthly active users, with peaks that can reach 49 million players in a single day.At any given time, approximately 1.1 million players could be online, exploring and creating within the block-rich Minecraft universe. Minecraft has achieved incredible successnot only as a game but also as a cultural phenomenon, with impressive sales figures: over 600 million copies sold across all platforms up to 2024. In the context of this phenomenon, James Daley sets a light and at the same time interesting and stimulating first-person story about the Minecraft universe.

As a researcher at the Mojang Institute for Unusual Experiments, the protagonist will find himself dealing for the first time with this mysterious world made of blocks and filled with strange creatures. Daley reports in the text his passion for research and his belief in how one can educate and teach also through play.. Through an exhibition rich in intriguing details and compelling curiosities, “The Science of Minecraft” proves to be not only a means of learning but also of entertainment, highlighting the relevance of scientific elements. within video games. The author uses Minecraft as a sort of bridge between entertainment and education, facilitating a deeper understanding of natural sciences in a context that can be considered familiar to millions of users.

In over 112 pages packed with information and analysis, Daley alternates and compares the real world and the laws that govern it with the virtual world of Minecraft, examining as a first explorer the world rich in different biomes and full of resources, and learning the main concept of the game as recommended to him at the beginning of the story by Doctor Benzak: “Mine” and “Craft”.

Throughout the story Daley delves into topics such as geology, biomes, physics, and even more specific topics such as mushrooms and zombies, the latter and the initial interaction that starts with a naive “Hello” represent one of the funniest sections of the story.

“The Science of Minecraft” is available in both physical and digital formats, making it accessible to a wide audience. The Science of Minecraft: What’s Behind the Blocks, Mines, Biomes, and More? by James Daley costs 16 euros and is available directly on the publisher Apogeo’s website and at major distributors.