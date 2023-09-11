A minute of silence in the courtyard of the Juan González school in the San Cristóbal neighborhood of Lorca served this Monday to remember the victims of the dramatic earthquake in Morocco, in a center where the majority of the students originate from that country.

The preschool children, oblivious to the catastrophe, soon recovered their usual excitement during the simple ceremony at the beginning of the school year, with a music quartet and the words of the center’s director, María del Carmen Cerezuelo, of whom she will be the agent. tutor of the National Police, and the Councilor for Education Rosa Medina.

The Juan González school, with more than 700 students enrolled this year, is one of three in the municipality in which modular classrooms were installed for the beginning of the school year due to lack of space in the classes. The other two are the La Campana school and the Villaespesa school.

The increase in students in secondary and high school has also forced institutes to reorganize space to convert common spaces or rooms previously dedicated to other uses into classrooms, although it has not been necessary to install prefabricated classrooms.

In Lorca this school year mobilizes 16,325 students from kindergarten to high school. Of them, 9,968 are in kindergarten and primary school, 4,929 are in secondary school and 1,498 are in high school.