Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 it’s one of those games that the community of Dragon Ball fans has been waiting for since time immemorial and, now that it has been officially announced, all that remains is to wonder when we will be able to get our hands on it.

A well-known insider, considered reliable regarding the world of Goku and Vegeta, revealed that they will be done during the week important announcements regarding the game and, he added, that we will see it come out sooner than we think.

Enigmatic words, but which keep the millions of fans who have spent hours playing the Budokai Tenkaichi 2 and 3 chapters on their toes, considered among the best games ever produced in the series Dragon Ball.

The series of Budokai Tenkaichi combines great respect for the official plot, which can be retraced through a real story mode, with extremely fun gameplay, with a rich roster like never before in any game in the Dragon Ball series.

The most famous anime and manga in the world (along with one pieceback on the crest of the wave thanks to the recent Netflix live action) will soon return to give a show on consoles too.

