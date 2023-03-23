The director of the work, Younes Armila, told Sky News Arabia that the series deals with the living conditions of Libyans now, and in all governorates, and the problems that permeate them, especially in education, and presents them in an exciting and entertaining framework.

The work is not satisfied with presenting the problems, but it seeks to open the door of new hope, by presenting solutions that help the Libyans overcome them.

The events were set by the author, Ali Attia, and directed by Younis Armila, who is experimenting with directing work on television for the first time this year, and it takes place in 15 separate, continuous episodes, with the same stars, each episode presenting the story and message of the work to the audience.

reason of calling

The name “School” was chosen by the makers of the work because its events are concentrated in a school in the city of Ajdabiya, eastern Libya, and deal with the school day in addition to filming a few scenes throughout Ajdabiya, and the words are spoken by Younis Armila, the youngest young Libyan director participating in the new Ramadan race.

Among the episodes presented are the crises of the education sector, the problems of students with adolescence, their relationship with teachers, and even the problems of school buildings and educational supplies.

The series “The School” is represented by a large group of art stars, including: Hamad Khanfour, Milad Jumaa, Belqasim Armila, Saleh Kharfash, Younes Armila, Mukhtar Ajbil, Muhammad Buain, Mahmoud Buabdallah, Muhammad Abdel-Azim, and Muhammad Fadil.

different season

Armila expects that the current Ramadan season of the Libyan drama will come out “different from the previous seasons, due to the diversity of the series that will be shown, after this drama has proven its existence, and has become in a remarkable development among the countries of the Arab world, and enjoys freedom of movement, and the Libyan dialect has become strongly present every year in Works in which drama and comedy mix with spontaneity.

He gives examples of series that witnessed a great turnout in previous seasons, including “Al-Katiba” and “Shatt Al-Hurriya”.