Cristiano Ronaldo’s team has had a tough start to the championship in the Saudi league, and after six games they are currently far from the top. However, this 3-1 victory against Al-Raed gives them good momentum for what’s next on their schedule.
After that league match, the Al Nassr squad will have to pack their bags and travel to Iran to face Persepolis on the first day of the AFC Champions League. In this way, the journey of Cristiano Ronaldo’s men in the Asian Champions League will begin.
We will have a high-flying match on the seventh day between two of the teams that have best strengthened themselves in the Arab market. Al Nassr and Al Ahli will face each other in a match that could become crucial in the race for the title.
In the blink of an eye, Al Nassr will have another appointment after facing Al Ahli, and they will have to face Ohod in the Saudi Champions Cup.
The fourth match of Al Nassr’s next five will be against Al Tai in a league match. Cristiano Ronaldo’s men should not have many problems to get the three points in this match
Here we go with the second day of the Arab Champions League. Those from CR7 will face Istiqlol and will try to reach matchday two at the top of the standings.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Channel
|
Persepolis
|
September 19th
|
to confirm
|
AFC Champions League
|
brand.com
|
Al-Ahli
|
September 22
|
17:00 ESP, 09:00 MX, 12:00 ARG
|
Saudi League
|
brand.com
|
Ohod
|
September 25th
|
17:00 ESP, 09:00 MX, 12:00 ARG
|
Saudi Champions Cup
|
brand.com
|
Al Tai
|
September 29th
|
17:00 ESP, 09:00 MX, 12:00 ARG
|
Saudi League
|
brand.com
|
Istiqlol
|
October 2nd
|
to confirm
|
AFC Champions League
|
brand.com
