Erdogan accuses the EU of wanting to “distance” Turkey. The reason for this remark is apparently a very critical report from the EU Parliament.

Istanbul – The Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a message to the world that is likely to cause irritation. On Saturday (September 16) in Istanbul before his departure for the UN General Assembly in New York, he said that Turkey could move away from the EU instead of joining it at some point.

“The European Union is trying to distance itself from Türkiye. Now that the EU is moving away from Turkey, we can evaluate this development and, if necessary, go our separate ways from the EU,” Erdogan told journalists, without elaborating on this idea.

Erdogan upset: EU Parliament report rejects Turkey’s EU membership

The background to this remark was apparently the EU Parliament’s latest report on Turkey, which also deals with possible EU accession. In view of the rule of law deficits in the country, the MPs once again expressed concerns about Turkey’s possible EU membership. The country must first respect democratic values, the rule of law and human rights and comply with EU laws, principles and commitments.

The accession process could not be resumed “under the current circumstances,” it said. The European Parliament’s rapporteur for Turkey, Nacho Sánchez Amor, commented on the report very clearly on !”

Negotiations about Turkey joining the EU have been on hold for years

The Turkish Foreign Ministry dismissed the report as “baseless” and “based on disinformation.” The EU started accession talks with Turkey in 2005. However, these have been on hold for years because Brussels sees unacceptable developments in the area of ​​the rule of law. Since the transition to a presidential system in 2018, Erdogan has had extensive powers. Parliament and institutions are weakened.

Immediately after his re-election in May, Erdogan called for the EU accession process to be revived. The Türkiye needs investment from the West in view of massive inflation and reconstruction in the earthquake region. At the beginning of September, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also spoke out in favor of speeding up the process. (With agency material)