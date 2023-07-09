The current Mexican soccer champion, the Tigres, has still not been able to win so far in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, and in the game on the second day against Bravos de Juárez they ended up tying the score.
Those led by coach Robert Dante Siboldi drew 1-1 again, this time against the border team. Remember that in the previous game they equalized with the same result against the Camoteros del Puebla.
Without a doubt, it is clear that they still need the presence of their figure, the French star André-Pierre Gignac.
For now, here we present you what are the next 5 games of the feline team.
Tigres’ next match in the 2023 Apertura Tournament is against León. Without a doubt, an attractive game from day 3 of the contest.
The feline team begins activity in the Leagues Cup next Wednesday, July 26, when it measures forces against the Portland Timbers of the MLS.
The next second commitment of those of the ‘U’ will be before the San Jose Earthquakes of the American competition, in play corresponding to the Leagues Cup.
The matchday 4 match against Rayos del Necaxa is still postponed and it is being studied when it will be played.
The game on date 5 against Santos Laguna is also postponed and it has not yet been confirmed when it will be played.
