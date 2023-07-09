the mexican singer Ivonne Galazone of the new talents in the latin urban musicpresent your second album “Jupiter”, available on digital music platforms. This is the follow-up to her debut project “Voy en camino”, and shows the young woman shining even brighter than before. Demonstrating a new artistic and personal maturityopens her heart wide to reveal a deep vulnerability that serves as a solid foundation for a great list of songs.

Through relatable stories, full of emotion and sincerity, Ivonne Galáz explores love and heartbreak, with the aim of connecting in depth with their fans. Whether they’ve lost a loved one or are struggling to deal with the absence of someone special, the young artist wants her listeners to know that she understands what they’re going through, because she, at a young age, experienced one of the worst losses. tragic of all: the death of his mother.

“It’s normal for me to feel empty, knowing that I won’t see you again, the days go by and I miss the way I gave you more, your kisses and your caresses,” says Ivonne Galáz in one of the songs on her album.

With a title inspired by his motherwho always encouraged her daughter to hone her musical talents and used to tell her that he loved her from earth to jupiterthe album features the single “Normal,” a heartbreaking song about the loss of tremendous love, and the overwhelming pain and sense of abandonment that we can feel after that person’s departure.

Ivonne Galaz is Originally from Ciudad Obregon, Sonora. He began his musical journey at the age of seven; With a compelling voice that projects her incredible inner strength, the singer-songwriter has used her music to become an advocate for women’s rights and has quickly made her mark as a new role model for many young women. .

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp