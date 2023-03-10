Manchester United and Betis fought a vibrant battle in the first round of the UEFA Europa League round of 16. The match enjoyed a very high intensity, with a very physical game and, above all, goals. At 6 minutes into the game, Marcus Rashford scored the first goal of the game, thus becoming the third top scorer in Europe, only behind Mbappé and Haaland.
Old Trafford were pressing, but Pellegrini’s men were not going to shrink at the first substitution, with the help of Claudio Bravo they went for the tie and before the break Ayoze Pérez scored his first goal as a Betic player with a sublime finish. Impossible for De Gea.
After the break, in just six minutes Antony and Bruno Fernandes left the tie almost sealed with two goals just after the equator and Weghorst joined the party in the final minutes. They will arrive at Benito Villamarín next week with a good mattress. The situation is very uphill for the Andalusian team.
After the painful defeat they suffered at Anfield, Manchester United will receive Southampton at Old Trafford wanting to vindicate themselves. Right now they are third in the standings, 14 points behind the leader.
And after Southampton, they will have to travel to Spain to visit the Benito Villamarín to play the second leg of the UEFA Europa League round of 16, the competition for which Ten Hag is throwing the rest.
After the return at the Benito Villamarín they will receive Fulham in a match where they will play life or death for being in the semifinals of the FA Cup.
They will play one of the most interesting games that can be seen right now in the Premier League, the magpies have lost positions in recent times, they are sixth with one point less than Liverpool and one game less.
The last match of the five will be against Brentford on matchday 29 of the Premier League, on April 5 at Old Trafford.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
southampton
|
March 12
|
15:00 in Spain, 11:00 in Argentina and 8:00 in Mexico
|
premier league
|
Betis
|
March 16
|
18:45 in Spain, 14:45 in Argentina and 11:45 in Mexico
|
europa league
|
fulham
|
March, 19
|
5:30 p.m. in Spain, 1:30 p.m. in Argentina and 10:30 a.m. in Mexico
|
FA Cup
|
newcastle
|
april 2
|
5:30 p.m. in Spain, 1:30 p.m. in Argentina and 10:30 a.m. in Mexico
|
premier league
|
brentford
|
5th of April
|
9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
|
premier league
