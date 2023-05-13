Ten Hag’s United have three gold points that put them one step away from certifying their participation in the next Champions League. The Dutch coach’s team has navigated throughout the season at the mercy of Rashford’s level, and in this month of competition in which the Englishman has not been so fine they have been about to fall. Finally, except for surprise, they will be in the hype.
Here we leave their next four meetings:
Bournemouth have turned their season around in recent weeks and are now 7 points above relegation. Despite this, that area is still very dangerous and they will not give away any game between now and the end of the season.
Recovery day in the Premier League, and brings us a great game. Chelsea plummeted in the standings and they don’t seem to find the winning formula, but they are still a highly respected rival and they will fight until the end.
The Premier League will come to an end for Manchester United at Old Trafford on May 28 and we will surely see the team led by Erik Ten Hag in Champions League positions. It would be a total bump for Liverpool to get ahead of them.
Manchester United’s last game of the season is a derby in style. The FA Cup will stay in Manchester this year, but both United and City will fight to win it over to their fans. Apart from qualifying for the Champions League next season, those from Ten Hag opt for this reward after a great season.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Channel
|
Bournmeouth
|
May 20th
|
4:00 p.m. Spain, 11:00 a.m. Argentina and 9:00 a.m. Mexico
|
premier league
|
DAZN
|
Chelsea
|
25 of May
|
9:00 p.m. Spain, 4:00 p.m. Argentina and 2:00 p.m. Mexico
|
premier league
|
DAZN
|
fulham
|
May 28
|
5:30 p.m. Spain, 12:30 p.m. Argentina and 9:00 a.m. Mexico
|
premier league
|
DAZN
|
Manchester City
|
3 of June
|
4:00 p.m. Spain, 11:00 a.m. Argentina and 10:30 a.m. Mexico
|
FA CUP
|
DAZN
