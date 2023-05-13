the Irish Ben Healyfrom Education First, took the eighth stage of the Giro d’Italia after a solo gallop in the last kilometers, while the Slovenian Primoz Roglic warned the Belgian Remco Evenepoel with an attack in the final meters with which he cut fifteen seconds.

Haely was established in the stage between Terni and Fossombrone, of 207 kilometers with a drop of 2,500 meters.

The Irishman from EF grew up against the roosters in the stage in which a relevant performance was expected from them, taking into account that in the seventh they decided to wait in the peloton, and he signed his first victory in one of the great tours.

Already in the last kilometers it became known that, for the second day in a row, it was not going to be a stage that would be decided at the end. It was a matter of time before one of the escapees escaped or disputed among themselves seeing the general inactivity behind.

With 68 kilometers to go, the escaped group was made up of thirteen cyclists, among whom were Haley and the Spanish Carlos Verona (Movistar), at a more than considerable distance from a peloton that gave up again, pedaling for more than five minutes .

But a few kilometers later, in what is known as the Cappuccini climb, a Healy emerged powerful with a desire to fight, who with more than 50km ahead found himself with the strength to increase the distance on the first descent, placing himself one minute behind the first chasing group.

The 22-year-old Irishman was unrivaled and was able to hold his own pace to raise his arms solo.

The podium was completed by the Canadian Gee Derek and the Italian Filippo Zana. The interesting fight that the Giro always promises came a little behind. And it is that there are five kilometers to go,

With a good climb, the Slovenian cut fifteen seconds in the fight for the general classification, although the Norwegian Andreas Leknessund managed to get into Roglic’s wheel and kept the lead. This Sunday, the 35km time trial between Savignano sul Rubicone and Cesena, in the Emilia-Romagna region, seems key and could lead to changes in the general standings.

Stage 8

1 Ben Healy 4h 44 min 24 sec

2 Derek Gee 1 min 49 sec

3 Filippo Zana mt

24 Santiago Buitrago 5 min 08 s

33 Rigoberto Urán 5 min 36 s

35 Einer Rubio 6 min 02 s

General

1 Andreas Leknessund 33h 52′ 10″

2 Remco Evenepoel 8 s

3 Primoz Roglic 38s

17 Santiago Buitrago 2 min 52 s

23 Rigoberto Urán 4 min 26 s

24 Einer Rubio 4 min 29 s

139 Fernando Gaviria 1h 35 min 09 s

