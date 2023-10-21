Manchester United beat Bramall Lane 1-2, with goals from Scott McTominay and Diogo Dalot. In this way they placed themselves in position 8 in the general table of the Premier League.
Manchester United enters a crucial phase of its season with a calendar full of challenges. In this article, we will explore the next five games that lie ahead for the team, analyzing the opponents, expectations and strategies that will shape their path in the quest for success.
Manchester United vs Copenhagen | UEFA Champions League Matchday 3 – October 24
Against Copenhagen at Old Trafford in the match that will mean the end of the first round of the UEFA Champions League group stage. United needs to overcome its bad situation in the Champions League by any means necessary,
Manchester United vs Manchester City | Premier League Matchday 10 – October 29
Without a doubt the most complicated match they have in sight. Manchester City has had a couple of consecutive failures in the Premier League, but they are still the rival to beat and in the Manchester derby they will surely grow.
Manchester United vs Newcastle United | EFL Cup – November 1
Manchester United is still alive in the EFL Cup after eliminating Crystal Palace and Newcastle, one of England’s new heavyweights, awaits in the next round. The Magpies eliminated Manchester City in the previous round.
Fulham vs Manchester United | Premier League Matchday 11 – November 4
Fulham started the season very well, putting Manchester City and Arsenal in commitments, but little by little it has been diluted as the days go by. If Manchester United wants to get involved in the fight for European places, these are the games that cannot be forgiven.
Copenhagen vs Manchester United | UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 – November 8
The exciting UEFA Champions League clash between Copenhagen and Manchester United promises to be a duel full of tension and emotion. Both teams will seek to secure their place in the next phase of the tournament.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Copenhagen
|
October 24th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
|
Manchester City
|
October 29th
|
16:30 ESP, 11:30 ARG, 08:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Newcastle
|
November 1st
|
21:15 ESP, 16:15 ARG, 13:15 MX
|
EFL CUP
|
DAZN
|
Fulham
|
November 4th
|
13:30 ESP, 08:30 ARG, 05:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Copenhagen
|
November 8th
|
21:00 ESP, 16:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
UCL
|
Movistar Champions League
