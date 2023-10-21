Photo of attack by the terrorist group Hezbollah carried out on October 15 against Israeli territories | Photo: EFE/EPA/WAEL HAMZEH

The Lebanese Shiite terrorist group Hezbollah declared that it had launched six attacks on northern Israel this Saturday (21), most with missiles or rockets.

The group also claimed to have suffered three casualties, in a context of escalating tension on Lebanon’s southern border with Israel, which has been going on for almost two weeks.

According to the terrorists, the first action this afternoon was carried out with guided missiles and “other weapons” against a series of military posts in the Shebaa farms and the Kfarchouba hills, territories controlled by Israel that Lebanon claims as its own and who suffered similar attacks earlier in the week.

Since October 8, the Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah and Israeli forces have been involved in attacks on the border between the two countries, where actions claimed by Palestinian factions present in Lebanese territory were also recorded.

The escalation has raised fears that Lebanon could become a second front in the war between Israel and Gaza Strip militias.

Israel’s response to Hezbollah

On Friday (20), the Lebanese terrorist group, sponsored by the Iranian regime, had carried out a series of missile and rocket attacks against the territory of Israel.

In response, the country’s Defense Forces began a night operation, which included the participation of the 22-year-old soldier, aiming to destroy Hezbollah’s strategic points.

Israel’s Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, said this Saturday (21) that the militia is “paying a high price” for the attacks.

“Hezbollah decided to participate in the war, we are charging a high price for this,” said Gallant, in the Biranit camp, on the border with Lebanon.