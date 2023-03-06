Manchester United have just taken a historic beating. Their great rival, Liverpool, which a priori started out as a much inferior team, has ended up bringing the players of the team led by Erik Ten Hag back to the ground. 7-0. Result for history in the English football classic.
Fast-paced match with a fairly even first half in which Jürgen Klopp’s men completed a historic second half. They have scored six goals against Manchester United in 45 minutes.
At 90min we want to talk about the near future of the team led by Ten Hag, so these are the next five commitments for the Mancunians:
The red devils will face off against Betis in an exciting game in which, initially, they start as favourites, but after today’s disaster, who knows how deep the crisis could be.
A priori they are much superior. Southampton are currently in 21st position in the league championship thanks to their victory this weekend. The Saints are one of the teams that have the most ballots to descend to the Championship.
The return of the precious duel of the eighth final of the Europa League will be the following week. Neither Betis nor Manchester United will have much time to regain strength, so the management of the rotations at the weekend will be key to discerning the final result.
Everything indicates that the game will end up being played the following day. It is very possible that it will be played on Sunday since the Mancunians come from playing on Thursday. It corresponds to the quarterfinal round.
A beautiful duel that will be experienced by two teams that are fighting to enter the Champions League. The Red Devils have it much better, and it must be recognized that Newcastle’s recent run does not encourage them to be too optimistic.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
Betis
|
March 9
|
9:00 p.m. Spain, 5:00 p.m. Argentina and 2:00 p.m. Mexico
|
europa league
|
southampton
|
March 12
|
3:00 p.m. Spain, 11:00 a.m. Argentina and 8:00 a.m. Mexico
|
Premier League
|
Betis
|
March 16
|
6:45 p.m. Spain, 2:45 p.m. Argentina and 11:45 a.m. Mexico
|
europa league
|
fulham
|
March 18th
|
4:00 p.m. Spain, 12:00 p.m. Argentina and 9:00 a.m. Mexico
|
FA Cup
|
newcastle
|
april 2
|
5:30 p.m. Spain, 1:30 p.m. Argentina and 10:30 a.m. Mexico
|
Premier League
#schedule #Manchester #Uniteds #games #Premier #League #Europa #League #Cup
Leave a Reply