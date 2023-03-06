Dissatisfied with Lady Guillén, Melissa Paredes is working with her lawyer in the legal process she carried out against the driver and in an accusation against Magaly Medina.

Melissa Paredes released all its artillery and has taken legal action against Lady Guillén, as a result of some materials that the host’s program broadcast. Together with her lawyer, the actress and dancer announced that she sued the communicator and will do the same with Magaly Medina, a television figure with whom she does not have a good relationship. In this note we tell you what moment of the video shown bothered the model and data from it that have been classified as a crime.

Melissa Paredes and a 2022 media

Melissa Paredes grabbed the headlines in the Peruvian media for her ampay with Anthony Aranda, former dancer of “El gran show”. At that time, she was married to soccer player Rodrigo Cuba. This generated a scandal that forced her to announce her separation from the father of her daughter.

Anthony Aranda with Melissa Paredes on the set of "Préndete." Photo: capture of Panamericana TV

To this, a legal battle for the custody of their daughter came for most of 2022. Between hints and accusations on television programs, they finally reconciled and divided the visits to the little girl.

Why did Melissa Paredes denounce Lady Guillén?

The host of “Préndete” did not like that a report by Lady Guillén showed audio and videos of her best daughter. The actress took the report of “Say it loud”, from July 3, 2022, as a violation of privacy and decided to take legal action.

Lady Guillén will return in “Say Loud”. Photo:dissemination

In statements to a local media, he spoke about this exposure to his family and criticized what some figures on the small screen comment on them. “With my lawyer we are working on the complaint to teach people on television that one cannot harm people,” he told Trome.

Melissa Paredes does not rule out doing the same with Magaly

The lawyer of Melissa Paredes He came forward to talk about the case against the television host. She detailed the reason why she proceeded to sue her. “It is a complaint for the crime of violation of privacy. The measure was taken by the La Victoria Provincial Criminal Prosecutor’s Office,” she specified in the note.

He also talked about Magaly Medina and a possible accusation for the material displayed in his space. “There have been no limits in addressing and spreading information about Melissa Paredes, so we will take legal action,” said the model’s defender.