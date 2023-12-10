Iran | The imprisoned Swedish diplomat was charged with espionage and corruption, which carries a maximum penalty of death

The 33-year-old Swede has been detained in Iran since April 2022.

Swedish EU diplomat Johan Floderus received charges against him in Iran on Sunday, the punishment for which is the death sentence at worst.

Floderus is accused of spying for Israel and large-scale corruption, the Iranian news agency ISNA says on Sunday according to Reuters.

The corruption charge brought against the Swede is one of the most serious crimes in the Iranian legal system, for which the sentence can be death at worst.

According to the prosecutors, Floderus would have, among other things, gathered information about Iran’s nuclear program, implemented projects for Israel and established a network of agents of the Swedish intelligence service. In addition, the prosecutors claim that Floderus was involved in EU intelligence cooperation.

Litigation started against the Swede on Saturday.

On Sunday, the EU repeated its demand for Floderus’ release.

“I will persistently raise the issue in every situation and I am in contact with the Iranian authorities asking for his release”, EU External Relations Officer Josep Borrell said in a statement, according to news agency AFP.

“We are seeking clarification and additional information from them in close cooperation with the Swedish authorities bearing consular responsibility.”

Borrell stated that Floderus is innocent, adding that there are no grounds for his imprisonment.

Iran’s Floderus, now 33, was apprehended by the intelligence service in April 2022. He is being held in the notorious Evin prison in Tehran.

Screenshot of Johan Floderus’ video call with his family on August 7.

Floderus’ captivity is believed to be related to an Iranian By Hamid Nouri in Sweden to a life sentence. Nouri was sentenced in the summer of 2022 for his part in the killing of political prisoners in Iran in 1988.

Nouri’s case is currently being processed by the Court of Appeal in Sweden.