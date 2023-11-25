A Gulf person was shocked when he discovered a strange hidden defect in a luxury car, which he bought from an Arab person through a famous online market, for a value of 211 thousand dirhams. After inspecting the car, it became clear to him that its outer structure was covered with a film that concealed fundamental defects, so he filed a civil lawsuit against the company that owns this market. As it specializes in evaluating and examining vehicles, and because it approved the car before putting it up for sale on the online market, in addition to the seller.

After examining the case, the Dubai Civil Court ruled in favor of the buyer, ruling to annul the contract and obliging the defendants to return the amount to him, in addition to compensating 15 thousand dirhams for the damages he sustained.

In detail, the buyer stated in his lawsuit that he saw an advertisement for a “Porsche Carrera” car on a well-known digital market, owned by a company certified in evaluating and inspecting cars, and the seller set the price at 211 thousand dirhams, so the plaintiff contacted the company and expressed his desire to buy the vehicle.

The plaintiff said that the company informed the seller of the buyer’s desire, and provided the latter with an evaluation and inspection report for the car, in which it proved that the plans for implementing its exterior structure were estimated at 88.9%, a percentage that is considered good by custom, since it was issued by a company accredited for evaluation and examination.

Based on this report, the plaintiff agreed to buy the car, paid its value of 211 thousand dirhams, and transferred it in his name. Then he took the initiative to conduct an examination at one of the centers, and was shocked that there were defects in its structure, and that it was coated with a special material “Glad.” He also discovered other defects in the transmission. And defects that the intermediary company did not confirm in its report submitted to the plaintiff, which exposed him to fraud, since these defects are only revealed by an expert.

The plaintiff requested that an automotive engineering expert be appointed to inspect the vehicle, determine its current market value, its value when he bought it, and indicate the defects found in it, whether they occurred at a previous date of sale, the extent of their impact on the vehicle’s market value, whether it is valid for registration and licensing in all the emirates of the country, and to settle the account. Between the plaintiff and the defendants, because the former was exposed to fraud, and requested, in the merits of the case, to cancel the contract concluded in relation to it.

After the case was deliberated in the sessions, the court decided to assign a specialized mechanical expert, and the latter concluded in his report that the vehicle subject of the case had multiple hidden defects, including a malfunction in the main transmission, in addition to damage to the exterior structure, which was discovered after removing the film that was covering the car. Confirming that these defects were old before purchase, noting that the first defendant company issued an evaluation of the condition of the vehicle that contradicted reality and its true condition.

The expert estimated the market value of the car at the time of purchase at an amount not exceeding 160 thousand dirhams, depending on the local market price, its specifications, technical condition, and the supply and demand mechanism, while its value during its examination by the expert was estimated at 130 thousand dirhams, stressing the necessity of canceling the contract and recovering the value of the vehicle.

The court stated in the merits of its ruling that it is reassured by the expert’s report, and believes that the defects that it concluded lead to a request to cancel the contract, as they are hidden, and are not known by looking at the apparent appearance of the sold item, and the ordinary person does not pay attention to them, and only an expert discovers them, and they only appear through experience, which is the matter that The court orders him to annul the contract, return the contracting parties to the position they were in before it was concluded, and oblige them to jointly pay the plaintiff an amount of 211 thousand dirhams, in addition to 15 thousand dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages that he suffered as a result of the defendants’ mistake, in withholding him from benefiting from the money for the price of the car. And also because of the anguish, sadness, and sadness that befell him.