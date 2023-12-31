With goals from Raúl Jiménez and Bobby Decordova-Reid, Fulham surprisingly beat Arsenal by a score of 2-1. The Gunners fell to fourth place after two consecutive defeats in the Premier League.
Arsenal face a crucial series of matches in their calendar, with each match representing a defining challenge. With important rivals and objectives at stake, the team will seek to consolidate its position and prove its worth in the next five games.
In a vibrant FA Cup showdown, Arsenal host Liverpool in London. The historic rivalry and the excitement of the tournament add a special ingredient to this clash of titans in search of passage to the next round
For more Premier League news
The first Premier League match of 2024 for Mikel Arteta's men will have to face Crystal Palace, a mid-table club that always gives war to those at the top. Arsenal cannot afford a puncture in this match.
Saying goodbye to the month of January, Mikel Arteta's men will have to visit Nottingham Forest to play the twenty-second matchday of the Premier League. Another duel that Mikel Arteta cannot miss to continue in the fight for first place.
After the FA Cup match, Arsenal and Liverpool will meet again, this time in the Premier League. This match will be key for Mikel Arteta and Jürgen Klopp's men to take first place in the competition
In the confrontation between West Ham and Arsenal in the Premier League, excitement is at its peak. Two teams in excellent shape will seek victory to consolidate their positions in the table. With distinctive playing styles, this match promises intense emotions on the pitch.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Liverpool
|
January 7th
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
FA CUP
|
DAZN
|
Crystal Palace
|
January 20
|
13:30 ESP, 09:30 ARG, 06:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Nottingham Forest
|
January 30th
|
20:30 ESP, 16:30 ARG, 13:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Liverpool
|
February 4
|
17:30 ESP, 13:30 ARG, 10:30 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
West Ham
|
February 11th
|
15:00 ESP, 11:00 ARG, 08:00 MX
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
#schedule #Arsenal39s #games #match #Fulham
Leave a Reply