Tourism | Venice plans to ban tourist groups of more than 25 people

The new rules are due to come into effect in June.

World Venice, called the most beautiful city, plans to ban the use of loud speakers and tourist groups of more than 25 people in order to reduce the disadvantages of tourism.

The new rules will come into effect in June, says the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

The city justifies the ban on loud speakers by saying that their use causes noise and disturbance.

By limiting the size of tourist groups, the aim is to better control the flow of tourists to the city's historic center, says the person in charge of security in Venice Elisabetta Pesce.

Adriatic Sea the city of canals built on islands on the coast is one of Europe's most popular tourist destinations. The disadvantages of mass tourism are also a burning problem there.

The center of Venice is only 7.6 square kilometers in size, but before the corona pandemic, twenty million tourists visited it. In the coming years, the number of visitors is expected to exceed the pre-pandemic level.

More and more residents of Venice have decided to move out of the city overrun by tourists.

A Venetian NGO Occion according to the most recent update, the number of tourist beds in the city has increased to more than 50,000. That is more than the number of beds used by local residents.

UN cultural organization Unesco stated last July that climate change and mass tourism threaten to cause irreversible changes in Venice.

Unesco accused the Italian authorities of a “lack of strategic vision” because they have not been able to solve the problems caused by tourism.

Italian Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano replied that Unesco has approved Italy's plans to improve flood control and impose an entrance fee for tourists.

In September, Venice decided to introduce a five-euro fee for day visits to Venice at certain times on a trial basis.