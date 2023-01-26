Friday, January 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Diseases | Robots help men with prostate cancer in the Helsinki region

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2023
in World Europe
0

According to Husi’s press release, two robots specialized in prostate cancer surgeries are now in use in Uusimaa.

Hus has acquired a new surgical robot that helps men suffering from prostate cancer.

According to Husi’s press release, two robots specialized in prostate cancer surgeries are now in use in Uusimaa.

This is good news for men with prostate cancer. With the increase in the number of robot-assisted surgeries, the length of treatment periods for surgical patients in the bed ward will shorten significantly compared to open surgeries, the release states.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in Finland. In 2020, 5,035 men fell ill with prostate cancer. As the population ages, the number of disease cases increases. However, according to Hus, treatments have developed rapidly.

#Diseases #Robots #men #prostate #cancer #Helsinki #region

See also  Understand the "constitutional grace" granted by Bolsonaro to Silveira
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

The version of events of the nurse who rescued the newborn: it is totally different from that of the mother

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result