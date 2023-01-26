Diseases | Robots help men with prostate cancer in the Helsinki region

According to Husi’s press release, two robots specialized in prostate cancer surgeries are now in use in Uusimaa.

Hus has acquired a new surgical robot that helps men suffering from prostate cancer.

This is good news for men with prostate cancer. With the increase in the number of robot-assisted surgeries, the length of treatment periods for surgical patients in the bed ward will shorten significantly compared to open surgeries, the release states.

Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men in Finland. In 2020, 5,035 men fell ill with prostate cancer. As the population ages, the number of disease cases increases. However, according to Hus, treatments have developed rapidly.