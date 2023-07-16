It was not another guest. The journalist Mercedes Milá was the great interviewee at the farewell to ‘Viernes Deluxe’, the somewhat more glamorous version of the ‘Save me’ universe that lasted a little longer on the grid after the disappearance of the daily edition. The pink magazine said its last goodbye last Friday on Telecinco, literally deconstructing itself little by little, as removal workers were dismantling live the last elements of the scenery of a set practically intact since it was built fourteen years ago.

And in the middle was the Milá, as vindictive as always and without mincing words, with a message that seemed addressed to the Mediaset leadership. “If someone here hasn’t been able to understand you, don’t worry, others will understand you there,” she warned, pointing up, in a clear reference to the upper echelons of the group.

The farewell to the ‘Deluxe’ knew little. The great references of him were missing. The main presenter, Jorge Javier Vázquez, was not present after his momentary withdrawal from television to take care of his health. Nor did Belén Esteban appear, the collaborator who gave the program the highest ratings in ‘prime time’ with her ‘belenazos’.

Her reappearance on television after undergoing an aesthetic operation shattered all the format records: more than 3.1 million viewers were watching her new face in December 2009. Another of the veterans, Lydia Lozano, was not present in person, although the program He did play with his presence through a hologram, in which he intervened as one more on the set and even danced what he knew as ‘chumineros’.

The latest ‘Deluxe’ began from outside Mediaset with the rest of the collaborators yearning for a glorious stage in which the format went beyond the small screen and scared the competition with its great audience results. The program reinvented in its own way the way of understanding the social chronicle on television. However, the cycle ran out and Telecinco accelerated to open a new stage without clearly defining the programming model it wants. The farewell to the format was followed by 11.7% of the audience, without even reaching 900,000 viewers and behind the leadership of ‘Tu cara me suena’ (14% and 1,171,000 viewers), which opted for a compilation of the best moments of the edition, delaying the final until next Friday.

Mistresses of Ceremonies



María Patiño and Terelu Campos were the masters of ceremonies for the farewell of what was the flagship of Mediaset for the last decade. The communication group announced its cancellation and the transfer of Ana Rosa Quintana to the afternoons. Many saw that behind the decision there was an ideological theme, something that Milá shared. «It is not just that a program ends. No, here you have to be a soldier. And that’s why I’m here tonight, because I militate with freedom, with opinion, with creativity, with the show and a job well done,” defended the former presenter of ‘Big Brother’.

He even made a request to the audience for the upcoming general elections on July 23. “Before I go, I want to tell people to read, inform themselves and vote, please. Do whatever it takes to vote. We are risking our lives », she declared.

In the four hours that the last installment lasted, ‘Deluxe’ also took the opportunity to show why it was one of the most hooligan programs on television. His collaborators did not miss the polygraph and a personal interview with Conchita Pérez, his architect. The last guest was Leticia Sabater, who is the popular character who has been interviewed the most times on the program: she went on the set of ‘Save me’ forty times, totaling more than sixty hours on screen. She acknowledged that these interventions had helped her financially at times when she needed money.

Subsequently, the presenters took the reins of the last section. They turned off the lights of the ‘Deluxe’, put up the ‘Transferred’ sign, wishing luck to the next tenants, and got into a van driven by Conchita. “So the ‘Deluxe’ is going to die?” asked Patiño. “No, Maria. The ‘Deluxe is traveling,’ Terelu replied. The vehicle started and the program ended with the promise that ‘Save me’ would continue with us. The next and most immediate, the ‘reality’ that its collaborators prepare for Netflix.