7/15/2023 – 7:51 pm

São Paulo, 15th – The Department of Agriculture of Santa Catarina confirmed this Saturday (15th) the first outbreak of infection by the H5N1 avian influenza virus in a domesticated bird. According to the agency, the case should not impact international trade, since it was not detected in commercial farms.

The State has already had another confirmed case of the virus, in São Francisco do Sul, but in a wild bird of the Trinta-Réis-Real species.

Santa Catarina is the second largest producer and exporter of chicken in the country. Therefore, the state secretariat highlighted that trade will not be compromised. “The occurrence of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in poultry (backyard) does not compromise the sanitary condition of the State of Santa Catarina and the country as free of IAAP, since commercial production continues without any registration”, he informed in a note the Secretary.

The Ministry of Agriculture confirmed the information and, with that, Brazil now has 64 IAAP outbreaks detected in the states of Espírito Santo, Bahia, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and São Paulo.

There is no record of the disease in commercial production. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, notifications in wild and/or subsistence birds do not compromise Brazil's status as a country free of HPAI and do not bring restrictions to international trade in Brazilian poultry products, as provided by the World Organization for Animal Health (WHOA).
























