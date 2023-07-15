Munich (dpa)

A media report stated that the Saudi football club Al-Nasr, for which the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo plays, entered into preliminary negotiations to include Sadio Mane from Bayern Munich. The Al-Riyadh newspaper website, quoting private sources, stated that Bayern Munich gave the Saudi club the green light to negotiate with the Senegalese striker.

Reports stated that Bayern had asked for 30 million euros in order to dispense with Mane’s services.

And according to the German magazine “Kicker”, Bayern officials informed Mane that he would not play any role in the team’s plans for the next season.

Reports stated that several Saudi clubs have recently expressed their desire to include Mane. And the reports added that Al-Nasr had been flirting with Mane for some time to obtain his services.

Therefore, Ahmed Al-Ghamdi, the club’s president, met with Mane’s representatives. However, the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) imposes a transfer ban on the Saudi club at the present time, because it has not yet paid the financial consideration for some deals. And FIFA announced that Al-Nassr could only sign new players once these debts were settled.