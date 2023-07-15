Home page World

Firefighters extinguish embers of a fire near Bad Belzig in Brandenburg. © Cevin Dettlaff/dpa

A forest fire protection officer has warned of an immensely increasing risk of forest fires. According to the DWD, the situation should relax again on Sunday.

Potsdam – The risk of forest fires reached the highest warning level in almost all districts in Brandenburg on Saturday. The second highest warning level applied in Oberhavel, Ostprignitz-Ruppin, Prignitz and the Uckermark, as the Ministry of the Environment announced on the Internet. The country’s forest fire protection officer, Raimund Engel, had warned of an immensely increasing risk of forest fires, he sees the country as prepared. The German Weather Service (DWD) assumes that the situation will improve significantly in almost all parts of the country as early as Sunday.

With extensive pine forests, little rainfall and light sandy soil, Brandenburg has the highest risk of forest fires nationwide, according to the state forestry agency. The Ministry of the Environment indicates the risk of a forest fire in five stages. The German Weather Service provides the data. Air temperature, relative humidity, wind speed, precipitation rate and radiation of the atmosphere are included in the calculation. According to experts, most fires in the forest are caused by human activity. In the course of global warming, the risk of forest fires is increasing in many regions, as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has established. dpa