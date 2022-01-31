Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) The Saudi stock market index topped the gains of the financial markets in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, during the month of January, achieving gains of 8.5% to 12,271 points at the end of trading today, an increase of 944 points, compared to the index at the beginning of January. Followed by the Qatar Stock Exchange index, which gained about 738 points during January, an increase of 6.2% to 12498 points at the end of trading today.

The Kuwait Stock Exchange index ranked third in terms of gains, achieving gains of 359 points during January, to end today’s trading session at the level of 8012 points, an increase of 4.7%.

In the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the index achieved gains in January by about 240 points, to close at 8704 points by the end of today’s trading session, rising 2.8% during the month. The Bahrain Stock Exchange index gained about 13 points during January to end the session today at the level of 1809 points, an increase of 0.9%, then the Dubai Financial Market index, which increased by 13 points to the level of 3203 points, to end the month, up 0.4%.

As for the Muscat Securities Market index, it declined during January by about 56 points to the level of 4116 points in today’s trading session.