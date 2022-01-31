Like a bolt from the blue, Sony also decided to strike a beat, responding in some way to Microsoft’s monstrous acquisition of Activision Blizzard. With a purchase value of $ 3.6 billion, Halo’s father Bungie is now part of PlayStation Studios.

Bungie will continue to be a cross-platform team, as stated by a report from GamesIndustry.biz. But in the meantime Jim Ryan obviously intervened, who in a letter published on PlayStation Blog declared himself enthusiastic about this new collaboration:

“We’ve had a strong partnership with Bungie since the beginning of the Destiny franchise, and I couldn’t be more excited to officially welcome the studio to the PlayStation family.“

“This is an important step in our strategy to expand PlayStation’s reach to a much wider audience. We understand how vital the Bungie community is to the studio and look forward to supporting them as they remain independent and continue to grow. Like Bungie, our Community is the core of PlayStation’s DNA and our shared passion for the player and creating the best place to play will now evolve even further“.

The head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, also wanted to greet the newcomers:

“I have been a Bungie fan for many years. I have admired and enjoyed the games they create and have great respect for their ability to build worlds that players want to explore again and again. […] I have spent a lot of time with Bungie’s senior team and it’s clear that their experience and skills are highly complementary to ours. We will be ready to welcome and support Bungie as they continue to grow, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for this incredible team. “

Further updates will come later.

Source: Eurogamer.net