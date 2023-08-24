Riyadh (dpa)

Saudi press reports confirmed that the Saudi Jeddah Federation was close to including Mohamed Salah, the captain of the Egyptian national team, and the top scorer of Liverpool, England.

Reports indicated that views converged, in the way of the agreement between Al-Ittihad and Liverpool, regarding Salah’s transfer to the Saudi League.

Liverpool had closed the door to Salah’s departure at first, but he returned and agreed to enter into talks, given the large financial offer made by the federation.

For his part, Salah wanted to complete his season with Liverpool, but the latter opened the door to negotiations, which made him consider the Saudi offer very seriously. The federation hopes to prepare its team to secure an effective participation in the Club World Cup, which will be organized on its land and in the midst of its large fans next December.

According to the Saudi newspaper, Al-Riyadiah, Al-Ittihad is racing against time to persuade Salah and Liverpool to accept the grand deal, before the summer transfer period closes in Saudi Arabia on the seventh of next September.

According to the Saudi newspaper, Al-Ittihad Jeddah offered Mohamed Salah a salary of 180 million pounds sterling over two seasons, or approximately 860 million Saudi riyals per season.

It is noteworthy that the federation has so far included four players, the French Nogolo Kante and Karim Benzema, the Portuguese Jota Felipe, and the Brazilian Fabinho Tavares.

The Saudi Federation is the oldest club in Saudi Arabia, as it was established in 1927. Al-Ameed won the Saudi League title 8 times, the King’s Cup 9 times, and the Crown Prince’s Cup 8 times. He also won the Prince Faisal Cup 3 times, the Saudi Federation Cup once and the Saudi Super Cup. Once.

Ittihad Jeddah once won the titles of the AFC Champions League, the Arab Champions League, the Egyptian-Saudi Super Cup, the Arabian Gulf Cup and the Asian Cup Winners’ Cup.