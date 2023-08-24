In today’s editorial on Libero, Vittorio Feltri skilfully (as usual) compares the electric car to wheelchairs, foreseeing a great future crisis and an imminent trend reversal in the industry, complete with a return to petrol engines and diesels. But he’s wrong. And not even his amusing pen and the many comparisons to eco-mania or the fact that electric cars are expensive, winking at the fact that many motorists don’t want to change their lifestyle because of the Bevs, saves him from the mistake in which stumbles upon his editorial.

We said “they want” and not “they can” because obviously poor people already today cannot buy anything, not even a new Panda. So for them there will be no difference. And even after 2035 they will always and only move with cars bought on the used market. So petrol or diesel.

But the point is: if Feltri was really right, or if the EU were to go back on the choice of blocking registrations for internal combustion engines by 2035, could the car manufacturers review their plans and go back to producing petrol or diesel cars? The answer is no. The time to market for a new model is on average six years, making a new car costs just under a billion euros and there’s no turning back. And it’s not just a “technical-economic” problem: many ignore what happened with the diesel gate. And it is something that should make you think. There, for the first time, politics accused the automotive world of making false statements about emissions and consumption. And given that the first in its class, Volkswagen (it invests in research and development more than Apple), has been crucified, all the others have aligned themselves with the choice of the Wolfsburg giant: to focus on electric to avoid other problems on emission controls. For car manufacturers, the only possible way out because in the meantime the EU was already planning the very tough Euro7 regulation, almost impossible for many manufacturers to comply with.

In short, we reiterate, soon there will be only electric cars on the car manufacturers’ price lists. But for the Italians it won’t be a problem anyway: we – as always – circulate with old junk. The average age of our cars is 12 years. And the photograph of the typical car based on these statistics is the following: a Fiat Punto, diesel, with 160,000 km. The future, electrified or not, seen from Italy appears very distant…

But if you think that nothing will happen until 2035, you are very wrong: zero-emission vehicles in 2035, when the obligation to produce only zev cars will take effect, will already account for over 85% of the market in Italy and will reach 59% of sales globally. This is stated in the BCG electric cars are finding their next gear report, which takes stock of the changes taking place in the sector and their long-term impacts.

The accelerating trend towards the electrification of cars seems unstoppable, so much so that it anticipates BCG’s own forecasts on the subject. There are numerous factors that explain the reasons, starting from the tightening of regulatory policies that limit the use of fossil fuel vehicles in the main Western markets: the Biden administration has tightened the rules on exhaust emissions in the usa, while in policies have been developed to reduce emissions from all cars on the road by 55% by 2030.

That’s why automakers are turning to EVs like never before: The world’s two largest manufacturers (Toyota and Volkswagen) have collectively committed $250 billion by 2030 to EV and battery programs. Do you think that 250 billion dollars can be thrown away by saying “we were joking, electric cars have no future, they are like wheelchairs”? Impossible.

And the thesis supported by Vittorio Feltri, on the fact that the focus is on electricity to reduce emissions, paradoxically has something to do with it. Internal combustion engines are in fact highly inefficient. The calculation is easy, a diesel or petrol engine dissipates 70 percent of its energy and only the remaining 30 percent is used to move the car, with the electric motor an efficiency of about 90% is reached. It is as if a journalist (to use a metaphor dear to the director of Libero) wrote 10 perfect articles and then threw away seven, sending only three to press.

But that’s not all: with a classic car, even the way to fill up is inefficient. It is true that a few minutes are lost at the petrol station and at the hour column, but it is the – profound – symbol of the fact that we have always been used to inefficient use of car management. It’s true, it’s quick at the gas station, but we stop to fill up when we’re using the car. With the electric one we can refuel while we sleep, work, do other things. Unless you are making a long journey, today preferable to do it with fast trains or planes, you don’t stop during use. The transition to electric mobility requires a radical change in the way of using the car.

This is why it is correct to speak of a “revolution” when it comes to electric cars: we are facing a profound review of our mobility because the spread of BEVs will also make the penetration of self-driving cars fly.

In fact, the latest Urban Mobility Council study explains precisely what the transition to “Mobility-As-A-Service” will be like (with both traditional and self-driving vehicles), looking for the most effective way to introduce this new mobility model. Based on the data on this aspect, in the future 20% of private cars in our cities could easily be replaced by semi-autonomous shared cars, with a replacement ratio of about 1:10. The transition to the MAAS is an obligatory step to make our mobility model more efficient, which today is essentially based on an enormous number (about 40 million) of private cars, used on average very little (about 7,000 km/year). The mobility model based on owning a car is also particularly unsuitable for the adoption of electric cars, as it pushes families to adopt electric cars with a very long range (500km), most of which have never been used, but at the same time very “expensive”, as it requires a large battery. Here is a formidable boost to the shared car.

Finally, a little reflection on the fact that electric cars will not end up like benches with wheels: there is always a lot of room for improvement for the BEV market.

How much margin? Just one figure to understand the issue: in 1992 the market price for lithium car batteries was 5,000 dollars per kilowatt hour. Today we are at 200 dollars. A sensational drop in cost, driven by heavy investments. Here, too, just one figure: the President of the United States Joe Biden, as part of the 2,000 billion dollar American Jobs Plan, intended to relaunch the economy and employment, has invested 174 billion which will be used to win the global race for electric vehicles.

A little while ago we were talking about the fact that car manufacturers will give up producing petrol or diesel cars much before 2035. And by calculating the manufacturers’ announcements, we arrive at cumulative sales estimated at a variable number (depending on how the market goes) of 55- 72 million by 2025. But it must be said that already in the short term (in the period 2021-2022), the estimated cumulative sales align perfectly with the diffusion projections of electric cars (22 million) forecast by the IEA, International Energy Agency .

That said, I’m not pro-electric, the charm of a V12 will remain inimitable, on the other hand FormulaPassion is a portal that talks about love for engines, but – stealing a famous thought from Bebe Vio – about electric mobility and of his many populist enemies, “It’s nice to be able to show the future to others at times when it seems to them that the future is no more.”