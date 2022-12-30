And the club wrote in a tweet on “Twitter”: “The greatest athlete in the world officially signs for the world,” with the hashtag: “#Ronaldo_Nasrawy.”

Al-Nasr added, “The club’s chairman, Mosli Al Muammar, recently signed a contract with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo. The contract will extend until 2025,” accompanied by a picture of Ronaldo holding the club’s No. 7 shirt.

He continued, “The contract signing ceremony took place in the Spanish capital, Madrid,” without disclosing the financial value of the deal.

A source close to the club confirmed earlier that an agreement had been reached to include the 37-year-old.

The source said that the best player in the world 5 times “officially signed with Al-Nassr for two and a half years,” adding that the value of the deal amounted to “more than 200 million euros,” and that the player who led his country to the 2016 European Cup title “will arrive in Riyadh next week.”

Ronaldo, crowned with five titles in the European Champions League, is heading to the Saudi League, after a disappointing participation in the World Cup in Qatar and an unfriendly separation from Manchester United, who decided to abandon him because of the public criticism he leveled at him and his Dutch coach, Eric ten Hag.

The Qatar World Cup was disappointing for Ronaldo in all aspects, although he scored the opening goal for his team against Ghana from a penalty kick, thus becoming the first player in the history of the World Cup to score a goal in 5 different versions.

But the rest was not enough, because he made a poor showing against Uruguay and then against South Korea.

And after he was satisfied with sitting on the bench in the sweeping victory over Switzerland (6-1) in the final price, he entered the second half of the quarter-final match against Morocco (0-1) without offering anything significant.