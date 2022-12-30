An outrageous racist attack took place at a swimming pool at the Maselspoort resort in the Free State province of South Africa.

In the video that has circulated on social networks and the media, it is seen how a group of white men, mainly three of them, attack two black teenagers who were in the place.

Although it is not possible to see it clearly in the footage, the young people comment that the men told them that this pool was “only for white people.”

The men push, hit and insult the minors, who try to defend themselves against the attack.

One of the perpetrators grabs one of the youths and try to drown himwhile another white man prevents the second teenager from jumping into the water to help him.

Brian Nakedi, a fighter against apartheid, testified that his 18-year-old son, Kgokong Nakedi, was one of the teenagers attacked in the Bloemfontein swimming pool and they denied that the youths had caused the fight, as some people on the Internet claim, reports The New York Times.

Christmas 2022.

Black children are attacked and thrown out of a

“whites only” pool. The images show the brutality of the supremacists.

has happened in #South Africawhich is still far from being the segregation-free country he dreamed of #Mandela. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/lTyPQrdKbb — Almudena Ariza (@almuariza) December 29, 2022

According to the police Johan Nel, 33, and Jan Stephanus van der Westhuizen, 47, the attackers of the minors They were captured for assault, crime and injury, but they were released pending trial the next year.

“The two appeared before court accused of common assault and criminal injury and the matter was adjourned until January 25, 2023, being released under warning,” said police commissioner Baile Motswenyane, quoted ABC.

A third suspect, 48, whose name is unknown, was due to appear Thursday for attempted murder.

The fact has sparked outrage in a country where there have been several racist attacks under the specter of apartheid, the system of racial segregation against which Nelson Mandela fought.

