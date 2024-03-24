Another year passes and the project landfill regional continues among the paperwork without much progress, and above all, without a view to a close crystallization, because according to the director of Public Works of Salvador Alvarado, Ricardo Cruz Rocha, no matter how much they review proposals, they just cannot find one that is accessible to the municipal coffers, since it has already been said that this project has a budget of more than 30 million pesos, an amount similar to that invested in the Los Tigres del Norte museum in Mocorito. Given this, it would be good if the mayor Armando Camacho ask her counterpart from Mocorito, María Elizalde, for advice to manage the necessary resources before the State Government and start this work that would reduce the problems of environmental pollution, because if the State has already invested such an amount in a museum tourism that after three years has not yet been inaugurated, since it can also do so in public health works.

This year complicated for the staff of the fire brigade of the municipalities of Évora, but more for the elements of Mocorito, since services for burning garbage or grasslands were brought forward, coupled with the fact that, compared to last year, these services increased. At the moment, Valentín Alapizco and Horacio López, fire commanders in Mocorito and Salvador Alvarado respectively, are already devising a strategy that will allow them to get ahead this year. The complicated and worrying thing is that the fires started earlier and do not seem to slow down. Will the municipal presidents help them with any extra budget? How to make the population understand? They say that perhaps applying the law and fining will make the population stop burning and be a little more aware.

It has not been not once or twice as much as the councilor Romeo Galindo requests before the council that the sacrifices of sheep be analyzed and regularized, because there is no comparison with the large amount of food that is sold daily and is made with this element, with the sacrifices that in the trace they are made; a message, which has not been received by the Health sector, in this case the municipal doctor, César René Montoya Arias, because everything continues to go as it did the first time this topic was discussed. Meanwhile, society remains uncertain that it consumes meat that is treated appropriately. The point is that the Health Sector has shown very little interest in regularizing this situation and has given so little importance to the councilor's demands. Wow, society does not have it easy, if a councilor does not respond after so much insistence, there is little motivation left for the Alvaradenses on their part to demand.