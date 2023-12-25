The CSan Silvestre de Chía arrerathe most popular and traditional in Colombia during the Christmas season, will reach its XXXVII edition on December 31, in an athletics festival that will begin at 7:00 in the morning, with the best elite athletes in the country and a large group of internationals.

“We hope to have the best San Silvestre every year. We change the route to return to the usual finish line, but first we have a big event on December 29, so that you can meet the great elite that we are going to bring,” said Aldóver Colorado, director of the Municipal Institute of Recreation and Sports of Chía.

(Video: Falcao García's beautiful gesture with a young street vendor in the middle of Christmas)(Luis Díaz: the Christmas message that gives peace of mind about his state of health)

Goodbye to 2024, running…

This group of athletes will be announced next Friday, December 29, at the Zea Mays Auditorium, starting at 10:00 in the morning, at the presentation ceremony of the race, which will be held in 16 categories.

One of the main novelties for the 2023 edition will be the return of the finish line to the main park of the Cundinamarca municipality, in front of the town hall, but the start from the Moon Colosseumas has been done since 2020.

And to reward the best in the different categories, the organization of the test, headed by the mayor of the municipality, Luis Carlos Segura, allocated a prize pool that exceeds 75 million pesos, distributed in bonuses and cash. It is worth noting that there will be a special awards ceremony for the Popular Chía race, in which nearly 2,000 athletes will participate and the 30 best will be awarded, both for women and men. The first place in each branch will receive one million pesos.

For its part, the elite category, a test that will start at 11:30 in the morning, will reward the first 15 among men and the 10 best among women. The winners will receive a reward of 6 million pesos, while those who occupy second places will have a reward of 3.5 million, and those who come in third place will have a reward of 2.3 million.

San Silvestre de Chía International Race. See also Swedish coast guard detects a second gas leak in the Nord Stream 2 Photo: San Silvestre de Chía Press

The event schedule will begin at 7:00 in the morning with the senior walk, and then give way to the children's categories and close with the elite race, who will do a 10 km route.

Finally, it is important to emphasize that registration has already closed and the delivery of the kits will take place on Wednesday, December 27, Thursday, December 28 and Friday, December 29, at the Coliseo de la Luna, continuously, from 8:00 a.m. the morning until 6:00 in the afternoon.

(James Rodríguez does not forget Zinedine Zidane: this is what he said about him before Christmas)

With information from the press office

Sports