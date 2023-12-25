The case of a woman from the United States who received an unusual Christmas bonus from his employer, because what he gave him surprised everyone. The user of X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, @amandajpanda, He shared his surprise and discontent upon learning that his Christmas bonus would consist of a potato. In the publication, the employee He regrets the gift they gave her and her colleagues, describing her as a “hospital potato.”, of which it stands out that this has a supposed value of US$15.

But that's not all, Amanda shared in the publication that the father It will be taxed on your next salary check, since you must pay taxes on the amount.

They gave him a potato as a Christmas bonus

They give him a potato as a Christmas bonus at work



​​”At my job they are giving out potatoes as our Christmas bonus. I'm literally getting a hospital potato as a bonus. They also said it's worth $15, so it will be taxed on our next check. Does anyone need an assistant to do this? “Can I resign right now?” the user expressed in her publication.

My work is doing a potato bar as our Christmas bonus. I'm literally getting a hospital potato as a bonus. They also said it has a $15 value so it will be taxed on our next check. Does anyone need an assistant so I can just remove it right now? — Amanda B (@amandajpanda) December 12, 2023

It is not the first time that the company has opted for unconventional gifts, since the employee also shared that the previous year they received a gift in the form of a thirty-minute virtual meeting with the leaders of the company where she works.

This is an improvement from the 30 minute Wexbex with leadership as our gift last year. It was a Webex because the uear before they had to be in the same room with us and they're too good and not doing that again. — Amanda B (@amandajpanda) December 13, 2023

This situation generated comments and reactions on the networks, where several users expressed disbelief and shared their own experiences with unique Christmas bonuses. “Give up the potato, so you don't pay the tax”, “They gave us a meal in a restaurant that we had to pay for” and “They threw us a party in the parking lot and we had to pay the entrance fee”, are some of the anecdotes. that platform users shared with Amanda.

The “Christmas potato” story has gone viral, highlighting the diversity of approaches companies can take when expressing appreciation during the holiday season.