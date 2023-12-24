Sunday, December 24, 2023, 07:24



The San Silvestre de Cartagena is a special event. Year after year, it brings together thousands of runners who decide, for a moment, to put away the powerful Christmas meals and dinners to do what they like most: go out and enjoy exercising for the last time of the year.

The streets of the city are decorated for one of the most special events of the season. Competing or simply dressed up to have fun and have a good time before drinking the grapes, popular athletes enjoy the animation of a public that takes to the streets to enjoy the race.

A regular on this date is Kiko Sánchez, president of the Manzanicos Sports Club. The veteran runner has a tradition of attending that test, whether in Cartagena or wherever he spends his rest days at this time of year. He has participated in the San Silvestre in towns such as Galdácano, Zumaya or Durango, all of them in the Basque Country. Likewise, he has raced ten times in Cartagena.

“For me it is a tradition as important as Christmas food, eating grapes on New Year's Eve or eating a roscón on Three Kings Day,” Sánchez confesses. He knows perfectly well what the Cartagena race is, the oldest in the Region and for which his club contributes a significant number of volunteers of the 130 who will participate in the organization. “It is, more than a typical race, a social event where the end of the year is celebrated,” he confesses.

Kiko Sánchez (right), running in a San Silvestre de Cartagena.





It is, therefore, an event in which, in addition to competing, everyone tries to have a good time. This makes this day totally different from the rest of the year, even from other parts of the country. “In the Basque Country they take it more seriously,” says Sánchez.

“There are many people who live far from Cartagena and, taking advantage of the fact that they come for Christmas, they also participate in the test,” he points out as part of the success, as well as the festive atmosphere that takes place in the city. “It is also an opportunity for many people to get started in the world of running,” he says. “I know numerous runners who, after participating in this event, have continued doing physical exercise,” he says.

Sánchez, who has also been a volunteer, loves to do the test in disguise, but dressed in something comfortable. His favorite costume is that of an elf and, on occasion, he has also sported a tinted red beard. Running on the last day of the year has already become a tradition in Cartagena, with the current one being the forty-second edition. Sánchez remembers a curious anecdote. «In 2020, due to the pandemic, the 'Sansil' could not be held. That day, there were numerous groups of runners who came doing physical exercise to the Christmas Lighthouse to continue the custom before saying goodbye to the year. “That was pretty special,” he remembers.

Their first together



Fulgencio López and his son Pablo are not new to the world of racing. Fulgencio, at 53 years old, is a regular in the mountains and has more than respectable times in tests such as the Ruta de las Fortalezas, where he stopped the stopwatch at 5 hours and 15 minutes. His son Rubén, 16 years old, is now starting out in athletics, but has already run the San Silvestre de Cartagena.

It will, however, be Fulgencio's debut and the first time they can run a test together. “It is a race to enjoy with the family,” he says. “I will be happy and proud to be able to run with my son in a short distance event,” he says. “I had never considered running it because I don't like asphalt, but being able to do it on it is a great extra motivation,” he concludes. You do anything for a child, of course.

kilometers is the distance of this year's circuit in San Silvestre de Cartagena. The queen category, for those over 14 years old, will begin at 11:15 a.m. on Sunday, December 31. The children's tests will start at 10:00.

Once again, San Silvestre will experience a spectacular atmosphere. Starting at ten in the morning, different categories will participate in routes that will, little by little, increase their distance. Boys and girls up to fourteen years old will participate in them, before the main course arrives.

The queen's race will begin at 11:15 a.m. from Paseo Alfonso XII and, as always, a huge participation is expected. Proof of this is that, with two days left to complete registrations, there are already more than 2,500 people signed up.

The absolute race, 5.8 kilometers long, costs eight euros. The rest of the tests are even cheaper: 4 euros for sub-14 and sub-12 and one for sub-10. They can be done at 'la Verdad.es/sansilvestrecartagena/2023/inscriptions/.

The test is organized by LA VERDAD and the Cartagena City Council. CaixaBank, Universae and Aqua Deus are sponsored and Be Urban Running, DSM and Marnys collaborate, as well as the Port Authority, Berbois, Unafurgo, Fini and Coca Cola.

