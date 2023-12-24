The Austrian, Spanish and German safety authorities have received information on possible terrorist attacks. The German newspaper 'Bild' writes it. According to the report, the first arrests occurred today by special forces in Vienna and one in Germany.

Apparently, the security authorities have received indications that a Islamic terrorist cell could accomplish a attack in Europe at Christmas or New Year. Possible destinations would be Christmas services in Vienna, Cologne or Madrid, reports “Bild”.

Today for the first time – the Austrian media write – the Vienna police announced an increase in police presence at Christian demonstrations. At Christmas markets, religious services or similar events, access controls should also be carried out if necessary.

“Due to the current risk assessment by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the continued increase in the anti-terrorism alert level, the risk generally increases in Austria during the Christmas holidays,” the police explained. However, no specific episode was mentioned in the broadcast.

In Cologne the Cathedral was searched with explosive-sniffing dogs. “Due to the danger warning for the Cologne Cathedral, the Cologne police are taking special protective measures from this evening. The police will not comment on the details of the available findings due to the ongoing investigation by the state police,” a spokesperson for the Cologne police told “Bild”.

According to Cologne Police Chief Michael Esser, the concrete information refers to New Year's Eve. However “this evening everything will be done to guarantee the safety of visitors to the cathedral during Christmas Eve”.