The oldest year-end race in the Region of Murcia, the San Silvestre de Cartagena, begins the countdown to one of the most massive editions in living memory. The end of the Covid-19 restrictions has triggered registrations with more than two thousand participants, ready to say goodbye to 2022 with the test organized by the newspaper LA VERDAD.

Athletes heavily battered in popular races, urban crossroads and highly demanding tests in the mountains highlight its differential component of the Decana: the festive and crowded atmosphere that breathes during the 5.8 kilometer route. “What I love is walking the streets of the historic center, seeing the full terraces, the people partying… It becomes so enjoyable that you cross the finish line and you don’t find out,” says Tania Salamanca, an authorized voice.

TAKE NOTE What day is it?

On Saturday, December 31, at 11:30 a.m. It leaves from the cruise terminal and ends at the Plaza del Ayuntamiento.

Where and when can I collect my number?

On the 29th and 30th at BeUrban Running (Alameda de San Antón, 18), from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Also on the 31st, in the starting area, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

traffic cuts

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in Ronda, San Juan, Muralla de Tierra, Sor Francisca Armendáriz, San Diego, Adarve, Navalmoral, General Ordóñez, Aire, Campos, San Francisco, Serreta, Parque and Juan XXIII streets. An attempt will be made to facilitate traffic to the extent that the safety of the corridors allows it. See also "Absurd" to say that British prime minister lied about party in lockdown, says deputy - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Not surprisingly, this 23-year-old pachequera is the latest winner of the San Silvestre de Cartagena. And countless more tests, the last and toughest in the neighboring municipality of La Unión. This double degree student, in Sports and Nutrition, used a time of 3 hours, 2 minutes and 7 seconds to be the first woman to cross the finish line of the Roller Master: the 25-kilometer mountain race that runs through the mining mountain range.

The race, sponsored by La Caixa, distributes prizes to all the winners and to the best costumes, and awards 108 trophies



The most demanding section



The Dean thing, he says, is different. “It’s a party to enjoy the atmosphere, the day, to be surrounded by people and focused on the environment,” says Salamanca about the race that will start on December 31 at 11:30 a.m. Departing from the cruise terminal, the pachequera recommends starting little by little because there are sections of the route that are hard. “There is a slope in the Sea Wall that must be kept in mind.” Runners should keep something important in mind when they pass by: they will do it on the sidewalk that is to the left in the direction of the road, for everyone’s safety.

Paying attention to these and other indications will be the device, made up of sixty volunteers and twenty agents of the Local Police. They will all be distributed at the start, the finish line (Town Hall Square) and the rest of the route that runs through Mayor, Carmen, San Juan, Sor Francisca Armendáriz, Muralla del Mar, Cañón, Aire and Serreta, among others. Also the medical staff and members of Civil Protection. Traffic will be cut, however, at fourteen points from 11:00 to 13:00.

enjoy more time



Víctor Requena is well aware of these instructions, who in addition to being the last winner has collaborated in other editions of the San Silvestre volunteers. He recommends some prudence, knowing that these are “holidays” and copious meals; and Salamanca, “do not drink or run too fast.” Not in vain, the Dean gets up earlier than ever in 2022 to further encourage the enjoyment of the day in the streets, before saying goodbye to the year.

Requena, winner of the last urban test of the Cross of the Artillery, recommends “not shooting out as if it were 100 meters”, but a 5.8-kilometre route that has its areas of “slopes and changes of pace” that make it “weak”. » if not adequately controlled. “The best thing is the diversity of participants: there are runners who seek to make a mark and others who enjoy it, dressed up, surrounded by family.” The 23-year-old UCAM Cartagena athlete, who lives in Fuente Cubas, is also preparing for indoor races.

Participants arrive from one or other area of ​​the municipality. And of all ages: the sub 10s will cover a 400-meter circuit starting at ten in the morning and the sub-12s and sub-14s will run 800 meters. The categories will be divided into men’s and women’s and there will be a five-minute delay between races. Children and adults compete for a total of 108 prizes. There will be something for everyone: twelve adult categories are established, each with trophies for the top three finishers, and five children’s races.

The ID, essential



With the massive registration period closed, which has reached the figures prior to the pandemic, the time has come not to forget to pick up the numbers: they are on the 29th and 30th at the BeUrban Running company (Alameda de San Antón, 18), from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Also the same 31, in the starting area, from 09:00 to 10:00. It is essential to present the national identity document.

La Dean, sponsored by La Caixa, is organized by the newspaper LA VERDAD, the Cartagena City Council and the Athletics Federation of the Region of Murcia (Famu). BeUrban Running and DSM are the partners in a race in which the Port Authority, Coca Cola, Una Furgo, Marnys, Llaollao and Zambú also contribute their grain of sand.

The runners’ bag will include the bib number, the shirt of this edition and vials supplied by Marnys. During the day of the race, Coca-Cola will give out soft drinks and the overall winners will get a lot of merchandise. The first classified in the rest of the categories will also receive gifts. And the best individual and group costume, another batch of Fini goodies.