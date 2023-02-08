Ivan Radovanovic’s world has changed in twelve months, those lived in a city that gave him incredible emotions until the bitter epilogue of a contractual resolution signed a week after the conclusion of the transfer market. His farewell to Salernitana had been in the air for a few days, the failure to transfer to Cagliari on the last day of the market had fueled some misunderstandings with the management.

Already off the list, the decision came to terminate the contract expiring in June in advance after twenty-two appearances for the granata and one goal for Roma last season.

Sports director Walter Sabatini had wanted him in Salerno to give experience and solidity to his “instant team” and the Serbian footballer, with a long experience in Italy, both as a defender and as a midfielder, had not disregarded expectations, immediately becoming one of the points of reference point of the team and living the run-up to salvation as a protagonist. After the anticipated divorce with Radovanovic, now Danilo Iervolino’s club could soon assure the coach of another reinforcement while the team, after the defeat against Juventus, must defend the seven-point lead over Verona, now third from last, the grenade’s next opponent.